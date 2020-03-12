Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of First Bancorp worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of FBNC traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

