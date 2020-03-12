Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,756 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Knowles worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 79,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,187. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

