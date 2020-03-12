Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.54% of MYR Group worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MYR Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. MYR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $447.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

