Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,696 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of ALLETE worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 7.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ALLETE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,559,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ALLETE by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.73. 30,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.