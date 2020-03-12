Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,875 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.64% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $2,369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 575.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

EPC traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 100,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.