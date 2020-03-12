Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,243 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.33% of TriMas worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after acquiring an additional 199,604 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after acquiring an additional 119,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 137,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRS. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 38,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.27. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

