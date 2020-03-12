Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,247 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 437,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.