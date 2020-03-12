Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,707 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Revance Therapeutics worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 88.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 102,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 93,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 116,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

