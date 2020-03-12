Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,119 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 69,814 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.76% of Perficient worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Perficient by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Perficient by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,557 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 277,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,793,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

