Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $12.13 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,464 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.61% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 59,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,261. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -165.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

