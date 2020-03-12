Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,631 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 45,089.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

