Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.51% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

