Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.29% of Horizon Bancorp worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 6,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,051. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

