Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Aaron’s worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAN stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 1,005,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,404. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

