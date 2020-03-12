Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sanmina worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 31,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

