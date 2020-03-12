Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 184.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.