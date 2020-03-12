Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 49,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

