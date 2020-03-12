Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $9.24 Million Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,710 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.46% of Callaway Golf worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 89,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,967. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

