Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $9.83 Million Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,593 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.34% of Universal Forest Products worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,537,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 203,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,341. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

