Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $12.39 Million in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.82% of Addus Homecare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 464.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ADUS traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.65. 14,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,632. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.10.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

