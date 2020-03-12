Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,479 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.21% of Potlatchdeltic worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter worth about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $9,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,873. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

