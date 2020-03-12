Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586,886 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.12% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 441,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 116,080 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 385,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.