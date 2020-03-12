Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,229 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ONB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 311,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,396. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

