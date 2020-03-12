Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.20% of AZZ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,493. The firm has a market cap of $819.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

