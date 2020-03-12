Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 105,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,990. The company has a market capitalization of $345.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

