Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 258,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Westrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 4,152,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,227. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.