Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 104,594 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,594 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.64% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 59,767 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 1,796,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

