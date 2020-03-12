Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 13,163 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.33% of EnerSys worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock traded down $7.96 on Thursday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 80,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,949. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti lifted their price target on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.