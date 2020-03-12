Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 132,981 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,981 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.13% of Viad worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

VVI traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,470. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Insiders acquired 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

