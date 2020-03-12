Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 15,557 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Air Transport Services Group worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,445,000 after buying an additional 1,035,850 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,570,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 553,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,207,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.07. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

