Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 18,906 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Orthofix Medical worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 2,900 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $588.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.61. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

