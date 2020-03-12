Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 30,632 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,632 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.38% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 80,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,522. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

