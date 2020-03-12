Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 32,279 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,279 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JJSF. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $17.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.81. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

