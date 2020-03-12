Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 32,328 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,328 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Acadia Healthcare worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,028,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. 64,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

