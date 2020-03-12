Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 492,226 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 492,226 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.00% of NetGear worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in NetGear by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NetGear by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NetGear by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NetGear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

