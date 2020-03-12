Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 51,539 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,539 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of SP Plus worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SP Plus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

SP traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $828.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

