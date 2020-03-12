Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 7,470 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.30% of NuVasive worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in NuVasive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NuVasive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 69,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,873. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $81.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

