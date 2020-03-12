Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 79,583 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,583 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.19% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

MFA stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 603,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,012. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.