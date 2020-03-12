Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $7.68 Million Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.84% of ConnectOne Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNOB traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 311,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.07. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNOB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

