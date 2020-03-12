Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Camden National worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAC traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 41,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,313. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $539.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

