Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.26% of Astronics worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRO traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,698. The company has a market capitalization of $504.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

