Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,790 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 422,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

BSIG stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 13,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $575.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

