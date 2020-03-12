Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,655 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 44,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,181. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

