Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,544 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 2,506,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,883,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.