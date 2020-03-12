Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.97) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDSB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,634.33 ($34.65).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,261.60 ($16.60) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,901.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,179.67. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

