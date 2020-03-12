Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.95).

SBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SBRE traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 250 ($3.29). The stock had a trading volume of 410,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The company has a market cap of $625.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.95. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.92.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.