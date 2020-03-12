Safe Trading 56.2% Lower This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Safe has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $42,166.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00004585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003848 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

