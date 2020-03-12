SafeCapital (SCAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $793,243.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $789,897.76 and approximately $793,243.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00014152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00262427 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,142,175 coins and its circulating supply is 886,536 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

