SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $322,130.62 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $322,130.62 and approximately $61.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00866192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 228% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00022815 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00196725 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00093663 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

