Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Saia worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,477,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 44.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

